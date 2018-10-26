Entertainers Storm King Of Boys’ Premiere

Kemi Adetiba’s new movie “King of Boys” had its world premiere on October 21, 2018. The A-List event brought together the very best of entertainments in Nigeria. The stylish event which was themed “Gangster Royalty” saw the likes of Dare Art Alade, Ebuka, Noble Igwe, Toni Tones and a host of others who graced the red carpet.

The premiere marked the first time the movie was aired to the pubic and while a lot of talk from the premiere has been themed around the fashion, the film has also generated a lot of positive buzz due to its strong compelling story. Many have called the movie a break from the norm and a perfect movie ahead of the election year, particularly due to its themes of political conflict and the quest for power.

One of the major highlights of the event was the epic entrance of lead actress Sola Sobowale who was accompanied by dancers and additional drummers. The film follows the story of Alhaji Eniola Salami, a business woman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. She is a pillar of society, loved by many feared by most and truly known by a select few.

As her political ambitions see her out growing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she is drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear. To come out of this on top, she will use every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness and strategy that took her to the top as well as the loyalty of those closest to her, but who can she really trust.

Speaking ahead of the movie premiere, Kemi Adetiba expressed her delight at finally being able to tell such a compelling story. “After the huge success of the wedding party, I wanted to try my hands on a different style of story telling, one that would show my versality as a director and story teller. Yes the process of making the movie might have been tedious as we shot in over 75 different locations, but we are very proud of what we’ve created and we can’t wait to share this with the world,” she remarked.