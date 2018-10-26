Ember Months: FRSC Charges Firms On Road Safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged corporate organisations operating in the country to join the corps in efforts to ensure safety on the roads.

The Akwa Ibom Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, said this during the Don’t Drink and Drive Campaign Rally and the flag-off of “Ember Months Campaign” in Uyo on Wednesday.

The 11th Edition of Don’t Drink and Drive Campaign rally was organised by FRSC in partnership with the Nigerian Breweries Plc, to create awareness on alcohol and its impact on road users.

Oghenekaro said that during the ember months, the corps would ensure full enforcement of traffic laws and the use of mobile courts to check any breach of road regulations by motorists.

He said that safety on the road required the cooperation of all organisations operating in the country.

According to him, ember months are usually characterised by increased traffic and activities on the roads, stressing the need for road users to be extremely careful to ensure safety.

“The choice of “ember months” to host this campaign is informed by the fact that in Nigeria, most events of memorable nature, religious and cultural festivals, including marriage ceremonies are reserved for end of year.

“The Ember Months Road Safety Campaign talks of the need by all road users to promote traffic safety all year round, which also includes avoiding drinking and riding, driving or even walking by the road side as all these go with grave consequences,” Oghenekaro said.

The sector commander reminded motorists and drivers that road crashes do not just happen but were caused by indiscipline, failure or negligent action of road users.

He said that the theme of the campaign, “Safe Driving, Safe Arrival” was chosen to draw the attention of motorists and drivers to practice safe driving by obeying traffic rules and regulations.

He warned drivers to avoid overloading of vehicles, driving and operating electronic devices, violation of speed limit and night travel, adding that usually at night visibility is poor.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Jordi Borrut, said that the Don’t Drink and Drive Campaign was to advocate responsible consumption of alcohol.

Borrut, who was represented by Miss Oluwatosin Solabi, Sustainability/Regulatory Support Manager, said that the company would expand this year’s campaign to include NURTW, RTEAN and all other road users.

He said that the organisation since inception of the campaign in 2008 had taken the campaign to 42 cities and engaged over 20, 000 drivers across the country.

“It is important to note that as the year comes to an end, we are encouraged to pay more attention to the dangers that are associated with the ember months.

“These months are known for unfavourable occurrences, we, therefore, encourage our road users, especially commercial drivers to drink responsibly as your lives and that of others are in your hands.

He said as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Breweries would continue to support FRSC to enhance road safety in the country.