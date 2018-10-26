Dickson Awards Agge Deep Seaport’s Contract, Nov

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson says his administration will award the contract for the Agge deep seaport, which is one of the most ambitious and capital intensive projects, under his watch next month.

The governor, who disclosed this in his remarks at the October, 2018 edition of the State’s monthly Praise Night at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, stated that, the project is part of his administration’s decision to double its strategic developmental efforts in a bid to move the state to greater heights.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as stressing that, despite having just 14 months left of his term in office, he will remain committed to developing of the State by awarding the Agge Deep Seaport contract this year.

Dickson, who disclosed that the state is developing housing estates, with over 1,500 plots of land at the Government Reserved Area, to be allotted to prospective buyers, noted that Bayelsa is on the verge of an infrastructural breakthrough.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the governor charged politicians to go about their campaigns peacefully and to shun all forms of violence.

He also expressed concern over the devastating effects of flood on Bayelsans, especially those that have been displaced from their homes and communities, assuring them of the government’s continued support, as they prepare to return and resettle.

He used the occasion to renew his call for the restructuring of the country to enable states and the various ethnic nationalities benefit maximally from their resources.

His words: “Next one week I will be awarding the contracts of your seaport at Agge, you people have not seen anything yet.

“These remaining 14 months, what you will see will marvel all of you, for those of you who does not have houses, paying expensive house rents, get ready to own houses of your own in this our Bayelsa because, unknown to you we are developing housing estates.

“For those who do not want to have problems buying lands whose titles and history they do not know, we have started a process of giving lands, our own planned GRA of close to 1,500 and more plots.

“I also want to share my concern, support and solidarity with all our people whose homes have been taken over by the devastating flood because of the peculiar environment and that is why I keep making a case on your behalf that the resources that comes from this place, the Federal Government should use for your development and wellbeing”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Christian Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Arch Bishop Israel Ige, who delivered a sermon titled, “The Buts That Troubles Your Destiny”, said the buts in one’s life can hinder an individual from fulfilling his destiny.

He lauded the Governor Dickson for his interest in the spiritual wellbeing of the people and the state, through the implementation of the monthly Praise Night.