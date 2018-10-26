Commissioner Tasks Multinationals On Job Creation

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roselyn Konya, has urged multinational companies operating in the state to initiate programmes that would help job creation for the ever increasing unemployed youths in the state.

Prof Konya gave the charge in Finima, while on a one-day official visit to the Finima Nature Park, Bonny, Tuesday.

The commissioner recounted the efforts and achievements of the state government towards restoration of natural environment for tourism potentials, noting that forest preservation was pivotal in tourism promotion and pledged to partner with relevant organisations to sensitise the public on the importance of afforestation.

She lauded the management and staff of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas(NLNG), Bonny, which powered the Nature Park; the people of Finima and the management partner, the Nigeria Conservative Foundation, for their efforts at improving the economy of the State.

Prof Konya enjoined the stakeholders “to see the project as a diversification avenue in the promotion of the revenue base of the sstate through tourism promotion and job creation’’.

In his speech, the Acting General Manager, Production, NLNG, Mr Onuoha Okey, who spoke on behalf of the company, appreciated the state government for creating an enabling environment for companies to operate, saying that it is beneficial in stabilizing the economy of the state.

Okey thanked the commissioner for the visit, observing that the visit has opened a vista of opportunities to partner with the state government for economic sustainability.

Tonye Nria-Dappa