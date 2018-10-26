Ayade Offers Automatic Employment To Civil Engineering Graduates

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has offered automatic employment to all graduates of Civil Engineering from the state, irrespective of their year of graduation.

The governor made the pronouncement while receiving the National Chairman, Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Andem Ekpo-Bassey along side members of the organising committee of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the association.

Ayade further directed the affected persons to immediately submit their curriculum vitae (CV) at the Civil Service Commission, New Secretariat for schedule of interview.

Governor Ayade who was also inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the institution by the National Chairman, lamented the ill treatments members of the institution have received in Nigeria.

He noted that civil engineering plays a very cardinal role in the progress of mankind and as such, must be treated with dignity and given the opportunity to contribute their quarters to the development of the nation.

He said, “I like to challenge you to the fact that today, for us who hold political offices and have instrumentality of awards of contracts, the Nigerian government and Nigerian governors have been a bit unfair to the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers because traditionally that is the umbrella beacon of engineering practices in Nigeria.”

Consequently, he offered “automatic employment to every civil engineer of Cross River State origin because we would need thousands of you to be engaged in the construction of the 275 kilometers superhighway and Bakassi Deep Seaport projects.”

Continuing, he said: “I have done so, conscious of the financial implication on my shoulders but I am also aware that this is the right way of encouraging young Cross Riverians who have made a choice of such a very difficult discipline to study.