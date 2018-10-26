AITEO Cup: Obuah Lauds Rivers Angels

The President and Sole Sponsor of Go-Round FC of Omoku, Bro Felix Obuah has congratulated Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt for winning the women’s version of the 2018 AITEO Cup title.

Bro Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt described the Rivers ladies as proud ambassadors of the State, adding that with the successful defence of the title which they also won last year, the Angels have stamped their dominance of female football in the country.

The Go-Round FC owner also commended the victorious girls for winning the title for a record eight times, saying that the feat is a result of hard work and determination.

Bro Obuah, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, added that the victory of Rivers Angels represents another milestone of Governor Nyesom Wike administration whose passion for sports development is unrivaled.

He described Governor Wike administration as a story of sporting glories, recalling the moral and financial support being given to Rivers United FC and Rivers Hoopers in the Nigerian Professional Football League and National Basketball League, respectively.

Bro Obuah who is also the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), also commended the coaching crew of Rivers Angels FC for a job well done, adding that their technical and tactical inputs provided the tonic in the decisive final match against Ibom Angels which they won 1-0 at the Sampson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Go-Round FC boss however, charged the girls not to see their victory as the end of the contest but rather a wake-up call for tougher challenges in the new football season, even as he called on the Angels to see themselves as role models for upcoming players in the State and country at large.