We’ll Ensure Improved Services Across MDAs -SERVICOM

Service Compact (SERVICOM) says it will not relent in ensuring adequate service principles and core values aimed at improving service delivery in the country’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli made the assertion in a keynote address presented at the 5th Stakeholders Forum of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Monday in Port Harcourt.

Akajemeli, represented by Mrs Stella Benson, a SERVICOM officer, assured Nigerians of SERVICOM’s readiness to pursue values aimed at ensuring world class services across Nigerian MDAs, including the airports.

She therefore, charged airport staff, especially the Customer Service Department across Nigerian airports to rise up to the challenge of repositioning services inline with world class standard.

“As foot soldiers of service delivery in your departments, you should therefore, not relent in adopting and implementing service standards, principles and core values that will drive service delivery processes,” she said.

Commending the current leadership of the Customer Service Department of FAAN led by Mrs Ebele Okoye, Akajemeli said Okoye’s leadership initiatives had led to a more rewarding staff/customer relationship and improved services.

In the same vain, Mr Saleh Dunoma, Managing Director, FAAN, represented by the South-South/South-East Regional Manager, Mr Afolabi Ojo, thanked SERVICOM for their initiative and promised to sustain achievements of the customer Service Department.

He said that the stakeholders forum had created an opportunity for FAAN to evaluate, analyze and improve on services to air travelers as well as other airport users.