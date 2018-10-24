Searching For Competent Leadership

Nigeria’s 2015 general elections may not have been remarkable for merely ushering in a new government. The majority decision of the electorate to enthrone a government believed to have the potential to combat the menacing Boko Haram Syndrome rather makes it outstanding.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his electioneering campaign, had boasted that if elected into power, he would deliver the country from the terrorising claws of the dreaded sect called Boko Haram.

His supposed military might though retired, affiliation to the Islamic world, descent from the northern extraction, as well as his antecedence in launching an auspicious war against indiscipline in his first political outing as a military head of state, were, among others, the things that gave him edge above his opponent, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

However, President Buhari’s affiliation to the Islamic world and his descent from the northern extraction no doubt, gave more credence to his boast of eradicating terrorism in Nigeria if elected into power. Many Nigerians were hopeful that he would possibly explore these relational avenues to disarm the country’s enemies.

Unfortunately, rather than abating the spate of terror in our neighbourhood through those supposed advantages we were greeted with another worrisome nomenclature (Fulani herdsmen) still in the terrorists apparel. The truth is that our situation now appears worse than under the past administration.

Almost on daily basis, news of terrorist attack on Nigeria inundates the media from Plateau to Bornu, Benue through Nasarawa, Kano, Kaduna and down to Abuja. It is hues and cries as people lose their loved ones to the dastardly act of evil men. Today, it is Boko Haram, tomorrow it is the Fulani herdsmen. Nigerians now live in fear in their own land.

While the current government remains in its helpless posture, it is gunning for a second tenure in office, canvassing for votes from already frustrated but hopeless Nigerian masses.

Although the government had always canvassed for peace and unity, pledging to bring to book perpetrators of evil in the country, it beats me hollow how individuals in positions of authority preach peace and yet fold their arms and watch anarchy thrive, tearing apart our unity cord.

In the face of these seeming endless attacks on defenceless Nigerians by a section of people believed to be a part of a united whole, if we really want peace, isn’t it expedient that we work for it? If we desire growth, must we not lay the foundation for it? And if we crave for development, are we not duty-bound to eschew bitterness and work for the common goal of the country?

If it be said that a nation is as good as its people, then why protect the former without the latter. The incessant wanton destruction of people’s lives and property in our supposedly great nation, in the full glare of an incapacitated government, for me, portrays a country gradually being shredded into pieces probably by selfish interest.

Many of these attacks on neighbourhood dwellers as well as travelers have gone unreported and that underscores the spiral effect of the crises we have found ourselves in. Therefore, to say that those who rather call for peace have hands in the promotion of this phenomenal enigma is simply stating the obvious as there seems to be no explanation to the seeming calm when the security of the nation is at risk. The level of perceived hypocrisy in the whole scenario is frightening as it is alarming.

It is baffling that someone would be keen to sit on the chief security’s seat of a state or country yet fail to secure his domain when the need arises. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna said “it was regrettable that of all the crises in the past 35 years which have led to the destruction of lives and property, nobody has been prosecuted for the dastardly act.”

If the governor in his capacity could so complain, one imagines how hopeless his subjects would be. Whose part is it to prosecute these perpetrators of evil? Meanwhile, the masses are restrained from resorting to self defence as that could be interpreted to mean taking the laws into their hands. Does it then mean that there is no solution to this worrisome state of the country?

The recent attack on Kaduna not quite long from the last is definitely unhealthy for the nation. It is not only ill-informed and against the ordinary people, it is a calculated attempt to mock the government of the day over its weakness.

More than five years down the line, Nigerians have known no peace. Across the states of the federation, our jargons rigmarole around kidnapping, bombing and shooting, school girls no longer enjoy the right to safety while in school. Worshippers in their respective worship centres, carry out their religious obligations with maximum restraints as they risk losing their lives in the process.

Marketers as well as transporters and commuters in their various centres of operation, do their businesses in fear of the unknown, morning and night.

This is not just because the terrorists have beseiged the country, it is because they find no threat to their activities hence they resort to making a caricature of the citizens and their leaders. For how long will this situation last?

With the elections days away from now, this writer feels that tackling this ugly trend should constitute a major reason behind Nigerians’ choice of leadership come the next political dispensation. Who the cap fits let him wear it.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi