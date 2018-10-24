SARS Reforms: Panel Begins Sitting …Receives 27 Complaints

The Presidential Panel on the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Reforms for the North Central Zone has received 27 complaints and began public sitting on the complaints on October 22 to end on October 25 (tomorrow).

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, said this on Monday in Abuja in his welcome remarks at the commencement of the panel’s public sitting.

According to Mr Ojukwu, the essence is “to increase access to the services of the commission.

“And to seek accountability where there is evidence to indicate that officers or officials of SARS have been involved in acts amounting to human rights violation in the course of carrying out their law enforcement duties.

“Also, to provide opportunities for fair hearing to both complainants and alleged violators and to main stream human rights norms and tenets into the operations and administration of SARS in line with global best practices.’’

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had, in August, requested the NHRC to constitute the panel to hear and investigate complaints against SARS and to make recommendations.

Mr Ojukwu said the specific terms of reference of the panel are: “To investigate the veracity of allegations of human rights abuses and abuse of power made against SARS within the last two years.