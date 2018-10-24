Physician Warns Against High Cholesterol

A physician at Central Hospital, Ughelli, Delta State, Dr Ovo Ogbinaka says high cholesterol in human body can lead to heart disease and even death, if not treated.

Ogbinaka told The Tide in an interview yesterday in Benin that cholesterol was a waxy substance found in all the cells in human body.

The physician says even though the human body needs cholesterol to continue to make hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help to digest foods and build healthy cells, high level of the waxy substance can increase the risk of heart disease which can lead to death.

He explained that people with high cholesterol do not experience any symptoms but fatty deposits in their blood vessels would make it difficult for enough blood to flow into their arteries.

He added that “high cholesterol level can be inherited but it often has to do with unhealthy lifestyle.

“The condition decreases blood flow into the brain, which can cause stroke.

“Cholesterol is carried through the blood attached to proteins which is called lipoprotein”.