PHCCIMA Applauds RSG Over Trade Fair

The President, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Dr Emi Membre-Otaji has commended the Rivers State Government for the five hectares of land given to the organisation for trade fair ground.

Otaji who expressed happiness over the gesture, while speaking to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa last Friday, noted that this is the first time in the history of PHCCIMA that such donation is made since its operations in the past 61 years.

According to him, the five hectres of land which is along the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road (Prof. Tam David West Road) Otaji said it would be used to build a permanent trade fair ground.

He said that trade fair is an annual event which the chambers organises, to exhibit a lot of products, adding that they are expecting a lot of exhibitors at the national and international levels at this year’s trade fair, at the Isaac Boro Park, in November.

“In PHCCIMA, every year, we exhibit products in trade fair, and this year, we are expecting a lot of international and national exhibitors to come.

“This is the first time since 61 years existence of the chambers we have been given five hecters of land by the Rivers State Government, along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road for trade fair ground.

“Trade fair has impacted positively on the economy and many businesses have been thriving, and opportunities are created for people to come shopping at one point”, he said.

Otaji who is also the Managing Director of Excro (Nig) Limited, an oil and gas, deep sea fishing firm and Health care firm, posited that the businesses have been thriving in Rivers State due to good policies of the state government.

Stories by Corlins Walter