‘Partnership, Key To Domestic Airlines’ Survival’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), African Aviation Services Limited, Mr Nick Fadugba says that partnership is key to survival of domestic airlines in the country.

He pointed out that 90 percent of the traffic to and fro Nigeria is being controlled by foreign airlines, adding that strong hub airport key to airline connectivity.

Fadugba, who disclosed this while interacting with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport at the weekend, also pointed out that considering that connections is very fundamental to airline business.

According to him, Lagos is the true hub for West Africa airline operations, but added that the nation is not effectively harnessing Lagos airport as a hub.

“Ethiopia has been able to harness its hub effectively, and I would like to call on Nigeria’s authority and the general public to emulate Ethiopia in this regard.

“Ethiopia airlines have multiple hubs and partnership strategies, and there is need for partnership amongst airline operators in Nigeria, because it gives any nation access to the market”, he said.

Fadugba lamented that the Nigerian airline industry is characterized by numerous small, weak and under-capitalised carriers who often default on their financial obligation.

The Aviation Chief Executive also stressed the need for more education on aircraft leasing, pointing out that where people are well educated and informed on a matter, they will make a wise choice.