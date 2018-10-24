NESG Tasks NASS On NASSBER Bills’ Passage

The Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr Asue Ighadalo has urged the National Assembly (NASS), to expeditiously pass some of its National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER) bills before it.

Ighadalo made the call at the on-going 24th Nigerian Economic Summit on Monday in Abuja.

He said NESG was partnering the NASS to provide content, promote, amend and prepare for passage, bills that encourage and support private-sector investments and improve the overall business environment.

He said the engagement of NESG with the National Assembly had been strengthened through the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER).

Ighadalo, however, expressed concern on some other NASSBER Bills yet to be passed by the National Assembly.

He listed some of them to include, the amended Companies and Allied Matters Bill, Nigerian Railway Bill, National Roads Funds Bill, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill, Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Bill and the Arbitration and Conciliation Bill.

“We strongly urge the National Assembly, in the spirit of our partnership, to expeditiously pass these bills.

“We appreciate the immense work they have done so far, and we encourage them to do even more, despite the distractions, in this last months of this very productive 8th session,” he said.

The NESG is a leading voice in the discourse to create an enabling business environment that encourages private investment and sustainable economic growth.

It has also vigorously advocated for the concepts of efficient and inclusive private sector-led growth.

The outcome of its dialogues covering various sectors of the economy has provided the basis for several policy documents for governments at all levels.

The NESG chairman, reiterated the importance of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and urged the government to ensure it continues its implementation.

He commended the government in its effort toward strengthening the country’s economy while urging it not to relent its effort.

“However, despite these improvements, our country remains vulnerable on multiple fronts, economic, social and political.

“The narrative must shift forcefully to inclusive growth and development.

“This can only be achieved through good governance and strong institutions.

“Efficient markets and macro-economic stability are essential for inclusive development but its diverse dimension calls for a broader capacity to deal with complex problems, strong levels of policy coherence and effective institutions”, Ighadalo said.