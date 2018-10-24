My Best Is Yet To Come, Silver Medalist Assures

A silver medallist in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Alaba Akintola yesterday said his best is yet to come as he targets the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Akintola, a student of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), told newsmen in Lagos that one of his targets as an athlete was to win medals for Nigeria in Tokyo.

He also wished to set a new African record in the 100m.

“Talking about my achievements, I know that my best has yet to come. God help me, Tokyo 2020 Olympics is my target, not just for appearance but to win medal(s).

“I also wish to set a new Africa record in 100m,’’ he said.

The Agricultural Engineering student said that though the weather in Buenos Aires was unpleasant for him, he was happy he won a silver medal.

“It wasn’t a pleasant weather for me but I still give thanks to the Lord for everything, I’m very happy to have won a silver medal at the Youth Olympics Games,’’ he said.

Akintola, whose stardom began when he participated in FUTA All Comers Meet three years ago, said that after graduation, he would go into his sport career.

“After graduating from the university, I will go into athletics,’’ he said.