Motorists Lament Poor State Of Road

Some motorists plying the Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road have decried the deplorable state of the road which they said has become a death trap for its teeming users.

Some of the motorists who spoke with The Tide in an interview recently, said the poor state of the road had affected business activities, as people find it extremely difficult to get to their destinations due to deplorable state of the road.

A commercial motorist, Mr Akanimo Udosen, said the road users were being subjected to grave challenges on daily basis while plying the road.

“We find it extremely difficult to carry out our business, most of us who earn a living as commercial drivers are out of business because of the bad road. We spend all our time servicing our damayed vehicles at the mechanic. This is very pathetic, we want the Federal Government to come to the aid of the people by fixing the bad road,” he said.

Another motorist, Mr Temple Ogonna, also shared his sad experiences while using the road. He said a journey from Port Harcourt to Aba which ordinarily took 45 minutes now takes took four hours because of the bad road, adding that the state of the road was worsened during the rainy season.

“The Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road is very busy. It is regrettable that this important road is totally neglected, the lives of the road users are at risk, I am appealing to the Federal Government of Nigeria to do something about the road and save the lives of the users.

A tanker driver, Mr Agari Agari, who spoke with The Tide said the road had become a death trap for its members (tanker drivers)

“We, tanker drivers, can no longer carry out our business without fear of accident. The road is terribly bad and we cannot drive out trucks smoothly without fear of accidents.

“Some of our members have lost their lives while using the road. We want the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, repair the road and save our members from accident. We cannot continue to risk our lives”, he stated.

A visit to the Port Harcourt, Oyigbo axis of the Port Harcourt –Aba Express Road, revealed a pathetic picture as long queues of trapped vehicles were spotted, with drivers trying to obviate the deep craters on the express way.

Taneh Beemene