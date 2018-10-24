Medicinal Benefits Of Eating Okra

Okra is a popular vegetable in Nigeria, Almost every part of the country has a delicacy that is prepared with okra and it’s either eaten in soup or stew.

One particular feature of okra or “ladies finger” as it’s popularly called in India and westem countries is that it has gummy or slimmy feeling, once the pods are sliced or ground.

This gummy nature of okra is what makes it attractive and lovely to taste. In the southern part of the country, okra is so popular that most families make it a staple in their stew or soup.

However, despite its common usage, okra has enormous medicinal and health virtues. It’s rich in vitamins and minerals. Its highest phytonutrient is iron followed by phosphorous, niacin, copper and many other antioxidants. But its chief nutrient in magnesium, vitamin C and potassium.

Due to its high magnesium content, okra is good for relaxing the muscles and body. Normally eating okra gives the feeling of calmness and fullness. The absorption of magnesium into the system helps to dilate the muscles and reduce body pain.

The vegetable is also effective for diabetic patients. A recent research has revealed that drinking okra water soaked overnight can help control blood sugar. The process is to cut the head of five to six fresh pods and soak in water overnight. Drink the water first in the morning.

If you cannot drink the fresh okra water, then you can cook a half done fresh okra soup and leak.

Okra helps to reduce cholesterol. Too much cholesterol can lead to heart problems and weight gain. Since it has pectin fibre that checks bad cholesterol, okra is effective against obesity. Frequent eating of okra vegetable help in reducing body weight.

The liver is also affected. Okra helps in cleansing the liver. The phytonutrients in the vegetable bind with cholesterol and bile acid to clean the liver of toxins.

The benefit of okra on the skin is also very conspicuous. Frequent eating of okra helps the skin to regenerate. It reduces acne, proriasis and wrinkles.

Apart from the skin, okra enriches the bone because of its vitamins K and C, which help to restore bone density and prevent osteoporosis, a common bone disease faced by women after menopause.

Those who suffer from asthma or bronchitis can benefit by eating okra vegetable more often. It has anti-inflammatory properties and it also reduces the frequency of asthma attacks.

Due to its high vitamin A nutrient, the vegetable is good for eye sight. Okra has lutein and Xanthein, which are very essential for better eye sight. Finally, if you have constipation make sure you eat okra, as it can make your stool smooth and soft.