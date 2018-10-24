Maritime Stakeholders Endorse Atiku

Strategic stakeholders in the maritime and allied industries have endorsed Nigeria’s former Vice President, and presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The group under the aegis of Committee of Maritime and Allied Indsutries Stakeholders for Atiku Abubakar (CMAISAA) the described PDP candidate as a “A-class presidential material for the nation’s 2019 General Elections.”

Members of the body rose from an extraordinary meeting in the port city of Apapa, Lagos State, on weekend to adopt Atiku as the favoured presidential candidate of the maritime and allied industries in the forthcoming polls.

In a press release jointly signed by Messrs Obiajulu Agu and Ari Ayuba, its Convener and Co-Convener, respectively, CMAISAA declared: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a leading maritime and allied industries stakeholder, in whom all other patriotic stakeholders are well pleased. We eagerly look forward to his ascending to the highest elective political office in the land. We will work enthusiastically to make this a reality.

“Atiku is not only one of our own, he is adequately equipped to acquit himself most creditably as Nigeria’s President. Having retired honourably as a top officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Atiku has remained a strategic investor in the maritime and allied industries, the gateway to the nation’s economy and her main revenue earners. Such an immensely gifted undustrialist as Atiku can only but be an invaluable asset to Nigeria as President.”

CMAISAA recalled that Atiku has consistently made bold interventions to uplift efficient service delivery in the multifaceted maritime and allied industries, which, according to the group, have greatly impacted the national economy positively.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos