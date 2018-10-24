Make A Difference, Wike Tasks New Commissioners

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on newly sworn-in commissioners to work towards making a difference in the development of the state.

The governor spoke, last Monday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when he swore-in five commissioners and one special adviser.

Wike said: “We are coming to the end of our first term, but you can still make a difference.

“Once you have the passion, you can still make a difference. It is a privilege to serve the state, and you have to make it count. Don’t waste the opportunity”.

While charging the newly sworn-in commissioners to take their jobs seriously, Wike asked them to conduct themselves in acceptable social manner.

He said: “Take your job seriously and don’t involve yourselves in illegality. As a commissioner, don’t place yourself in a compromising position”.

The governor charged them to always ensure that they place the interest of the state above other considerations in their activities.

He announced that Dr Zaccheus Adangor has been appointed the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Rivers State, while Mrs Inime Aguma is now the Commissioner for Social Welfare.

Wike said other newly sworn-in commissioners would be posted in due course.

In an interview, the new Attorney-General of Rivers State, Dr Zaccheus Adangor stated that he would bring his experience and knowledge to bear in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Also speaking, widow of the late Attorney-General of Rivers State and Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs Inime Aguma said that she has the requisite training and exposure to make a difference in her new office.