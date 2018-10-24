The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo, Abuja, yesterday, ruled that the Federal Government’s alleged looters’ list released earlier in the year does not constitute a violation of the rights to presumption of innocence of those named.
Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the Proprietor of the African Independent Television and RayPower Radio, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, seeking the court’s declaration of the looters’ list as void, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, held that the suit lacked merit.
The court ruled that the disclosure of the alleged looters’ list by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on behalf of the Federal Government earlier in March did not carry any force of law as the minister was neither the judge nor the prosecutor in the criminal case pending before the Federal High Court against Dokpesi.
Looters’ List Didn’t Violate Named Persons’ Rights, Court Insists
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo, Abuja, yesterday, ruled that the Federal Government’s alleged looters’ list released earlier in the year does not constitute a violation of the rights to presumption of innocence of those named.