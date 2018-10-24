Group Wants Govt To Check Violence In Communities

A Port Harcourt-based non-governental organization, Advocacy for Peace, Good Goverance and Social Justice has called on the Rivers State Government to check the simmering cult violence in rural communities of the state.

The President of the group, Mr John Clement, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday, noted that there was relative peace in urban centres of the state but expressed regrets over the violence in some Ikwerre communities.

Mr Clement lauded the state government for success achieved in peace building in Ogba land.

He urged the state government to replicate that in troubled communities.

The chairman also lauded the state government for improvement in security in the state.

According to him, “the security situation in the state has improved tremendously in recent times.

He urged all to join hands to make the state a peaceful one.

Mr Clement remarked that his organization had been on the forefront of peace advocacy, and explained that it has been involved in reaching out to vulnerable youths who are the targets of hoodlums and miscreants in the society.

He stated that his organization had organized seminars and workshops aimed discouraging the youths from social vices.

He blames parents for not taking the duties of children’s upbringing seriously.

Mr Clement pointed out that all must work in concert to make the society a better place for all.

He called on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to support his group in its effort to make the place a peaceful one.

Chidi Enyie