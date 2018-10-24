Group Mobilises For 2019 Polls

Coordinator of the Total Grassroot Movement (TGM) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Dr. Jerry Mene, has called on all its members to mobilise and form a formidable structure in all local government areas in the state.

Dr Mene, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the body’s state meeting, said “ the aim of the meeting is to arrange for the mobilisation of the members of this movement to move to their various LGAs and make sure that all polling units were properly managed,

According to him, the group is unique in management, the group is unique in managing the different polling units in the state, and readiness of the members to work for the success of the PDP, not just for the solitary purpose of campaigning, but also ensure that the party comes out victorious in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

The coordinator congratulated all members for having the unique opportunity to work and also tasked them on not resting but mobilizing more people from their different local government areas that have the collective interest of the party at heart.

Meanwhile, he used the opportunity to congratulate the Governor of the State, Bar. Nyesom Wike, on the successful hosting of the party’s convention and also assured him that members of TGM were ready to support his second term bid as the flagbearer of the party in the state.

In the same vein, Dr Mene also congratulated the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence at the party’s convention and also said that they were already working to ensure that he became the country’s president.