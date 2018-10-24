Flood: Rivers Assembly Seeks FG’s Intervention

Sequel to recent loss of means of economic livelihood and human lives to flood, the Rivers State House of Assembly has formally written to all the agencies of Federal Government especially the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intervene on the matter.

Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikunyi Ibani who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, weekend, expressed sadness that the people of Rivers State have been left to their faith by the Federal Government.

According to him, the means of survival of those communities, including their farmlands, crops and economic trees have been devastated by flood.

The speaker also expressed unhappiness that NEMA removed Rivers State from the group of states that will benefit from such ecological disaster funds.

“Our people are suffering, no relief from the Federal Government. Rivers State Government is doing its best to ensure that our people are being resettled.

“NEMA removed Rivers State from the group of States that benefit from natural disaster fund. The Federal Government has not treated us fairly.

“The loses this year is huge. The flooding this year is worse than that of 2016 and 2017, and people have been displaced all over, and why must they remove Rivers State from the list of states that will benefit from such natural disaster fund”, Ibani queried.

He, however, said that the statement credited to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to partner Rivers State to tackle flood was a welcome development.