Elibrada, Diobu Killings: We’ll Unravel Circumstances -Rivers CP

The Rivers State Police Command has vowed to unravel the circumstances surrounding the recent killings in some local government areas of the state, especially Emohua and Port Harcourt local government areas.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, made the vow in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt in response to the renewed spate of killings in the state, believed to be carried out by suspected cult gangs in their quest to assert supremacy over their rival groups.

It would be recalled that in the past two weeks, over eight persons were said to have lost their lives in the hands of the heartless hoodlums, with some beheaded by their assailants.

Speaking in his office in Port Harcourt, the PPRO said “Yes, I can confirm to you that unknown gunmen invaded the palace of the paramount ruler of Elibrada in Emohua Local Government Area on Tuesday, and shot dead the Paramount Ruler, Augustine Amadi. Before our men could get there, the assailants had fled, so no arrest has been made yet. We also learnt that another person was killed the previous night in the same community. We have not ascertained the circumstances or motive behind the killings. Investigations into the killings have commenced as our men are stationed there to arrest perpetrators,” Omoni said.