DSS Denies Aiding Kanu’s Escape

The Department of State Services ( DSS), has denied that five of its personnel aided the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, to escape from his Umuahia home on September 14, 2017.

Our source reports that Kanu’s whereabouts was unknown, until he surfaced in Israel recently, after the alleged September 14 raid by a combined team of the Army, Police and the DSS at his home in Umuahia, Abia.

“The Service wishes to state that the news is fake, mischievous and defamatory. It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the originators,”he said.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Peter Afunanya, said that the purported report was fake, mischievous and defamatory.

He said that the stock in trade of Kanu and his collaborators, was to peddle rumours, gossips and propaganda aimed at subverting the government, its key agencies and officials,

He said that the service was aware of some unscrupulous elements keen on exploiting the situation to constitute a nuisance to the freedom of Nigerians as guaranteed in the Constitution.

Afunanya said that the elements were also keen on disrupting the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“The DSS will not idly standby and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims,”he said.