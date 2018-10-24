Bizman Dies In Kidnappers’ Den

An Ankpa-based businessman, Mr Sanni Aliu, kidnapped few days ago, has died in the custody of his abductors, police said in Lokoja yesterday..

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya confirmed Aliu’s death in a statement.

He said that Aliu’s corpse was found by a combined team of Police and Department of the State Services (DSS) in the kidnappers, den at Ankpa, adding that two suspects, (name withheld), had been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to him, the corpse of Aliu, 53 , had been recovered and taken to a hospital for post mortem examination.

Aya also said 11 different SIM cards, 29 pieces of fake US Dollar notes, 23 fake Euro notes, 7 cellphones and 7 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from the suspects.

According to the police image maker, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded.