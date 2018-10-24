‘Absence Of National Property Databank, Impeding Investment’

The lack of market information with which to benchmark valuations or support investment decisions is affecting prospective investors from committing funds to the real estate sector.

The severity of the situation has continued to remain a black box within the industry.

While some firms have established own proprietary data and others have started to publish useful market research, which experts say, could not be reliable.

With the growing importance of the industry, a recent report by one of the nation’s online property platform revealed that the real estate sector retained its position as fifth contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) despite the impact of economic recession.

For instance, the sector ended 2017 with a -5.92per cent contribution to the country’s GDP; a significant drop from the -3.1per cent recorded in the first quarter of last year.

Expectedly, the absence of data in the market has negatively impacted transparency in transaction, which has been extremely poor, and significantly constraint growth and investment.

The valuers own databases, which remain the most reliable sources of information, are also not made public in some cases where they are available.

The Tide’s investigation shows that it takes a lot of efforts to gather necessary information which could guide in making investment decisions by would-be investors but in the absence of property databank, meaningful development would be lost.

Speaking on the development, President, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mr. Rowland Abonta confirmed hat lack of property databank is a major challenge in real estate.

However, he said the industry is not alone in the situation as almost every sector of the nation, lack retrievable data.

He stated that absence of data has affected the real estate sector in view of the fact that investors don’t have adequate information for decision-making.

According to him, in the area of professional practice, it’s more labourious and expensive to be able to come up with proper report and analysis of situations due to lack of data.

According to him, the failure of having data, affects everything that happens within the country as most of the actions are on ad-hoc basis, no reference to the past nor proper projection for the future which keeps the nations as undeveloped.

He stressed the need for openness, especially changing the situation whereby people do transactions in secrecy because of ‘corrupt tendency’, as they wouldn’t want to make it known to the public and so becomes a major hindrance to data collection.

Abonta said as a professional body, NIESV, has since the year 2013, been publishing real estate data on the institution’s databank magazine adding that recently another survey has been completed and awaiting publishing by end of the year.