2019 : NUJ Warns Against Abuse Of Journalists

The Rivers State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged governments, security agencies and political parties to respect the rights of journalists in the forthcoming general elections.

The Chairman of the council, Stanley Job Stanley made this known while declaring open a two-day human rights training for journalists and other media practitioners organised by Amnesty International Nigeria in collaboration with NUJ in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

Stanley said the union would not condone acts capable of inhibiting journalists from discharging their constitutional obligation during the electioneering period in the state.

“ I want to state that as we approach the 2019 general elections, government and its agencies such as the police, Army, DSS and Civil Defence should ensure the safety of journalists, including refraining from assault or intimidation in any manner what soever.

“In the same manner, political parties should respect the right of journalists to cover and report their activities, refrain from harassing or intimidating journalists in any manner but should rather channel any complaint arising from the conduct of journalists covering their activities to the union”, Stanley stated.

The NUJ boss urged journalists to make good use of the training opportunities to equip themselves ahead of the 2019 general election.

He thanked the Amnesty International for the partnership, saying that the programme would serve as a medium to collaborate in tackling menace and human right abuses in the society.

In her paper, “Introduction To Human Rights”, the Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho urged journalists to drive the implementation of all treaties and conventions domesticated in the country and report all cases of human rights abuses to guarantee the human dignity.

Enoch Epelle