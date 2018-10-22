Unions Suspend Strike At College Of Health

The Joint Council of Trade Unions in the Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Port Harcourt has suspended its proposed strike.

The suspension followed an agreement between the union and the management of the college on addressing IMC of the issues raised by the unions.

Briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic in the institution, Comrade Promise Igoma said the unions had reached agreement with the management on some of the grievances

“College’s management and Executive of ASUP have met and negotiated and reached an agreement on issues of grievances.

Therefore congress has agreed that the strike should be suspended pending the implementation of the harmonized tertiary institution salary to staff of the college and the speedy passage of the college bill by the Rivers State House of Assembly “.

Comrade Igoma also urged Governor Nyesom Wike to come to the aid of the college with a view to resolving the crisis once and for all.

Also speaking, his Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANP) counterpart, Comrade Nwala Emmanuel said the unions appealed to the management to carry out upgrading exercise within 14 days.

It would be recalled that the unions had on the 6th September, issued a 14- day ultimatum to the management to address their grievances or face industrial action.

Some of the grievances include; undue interference in the affairs of the college by the Ministry of Health, succession of principal officers amongst others.