Stanley Eguma’s Football Tourney: Coach Expresses Confidence To Win Trophy

The head coach of Dominion Sports Club, Dominion Egwumgwu is optimistic that his team will not fail to win in the Coach Stanley Eguma Football Competition.

Egwumgwu stated this yesterday at the opening match of the competition in an exclusive interview with Tidesports after his team defeated Americana Football Academy of Port Harcourt by 1-0 at Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, former Akpor Grammar School in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He explained that playing an opening match in a football competition is not an easy one, adding that winning the first match in a tournament is very important.

Coach Dominion, who is also the chief executive officer of the Dominion Sports Club commended his players for doing him proud, as a coach.

According to him, God has always been with his team in any competition they played, adding that he is looking up to his next match.

He thanked the host and the LOC of the competition for the gesture demonstrated at this period of time.

Also speaking, the head coach of Americana Football Academy, Davies Sunday said that, the penalty awarded against his team was not a penalty as he had instructed his players to abide by the rule of the game.

According to him, “All hope is not lost yet, this is just the first match of the competition”.

Coach Sunday explained that he will go back to the drawing board to correct some of the loopholes seen during the match.

“We played more than them, just the penalty that gave them the lead,” Davies Sunday said.

He noted that, losing the match was not bad, but the important thing for him, is the exposure of his players among other players in the competition.

Kiadum Edookor