Senior Lawyers Laud Wike Over Rivers’ Dev

Former Attorney General of Adamawa State, Prof Maxwell Gidado (SAN) has said that Rivers State was lucky to have an action governor committed to the rapid development of the state.

Speaking during a State Dinner organised in honour of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1984 at the Government House, Port Harcourt, after their delegates’ conference, last Saturday, Gidado hailed Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for key developmental projects in the state.

He said: “Rivers State is lucky to have an action governor in His Excellency, Nyesom Wike. In the next four or five years, Rivers State will be on a course of greater development.

“This is a state to watch: An oil-rich state with all the resources, culture and good people”.

He said that with what members of the class of 1984 of the Nigerian Law School saw during project inspection, Rivers State was on the right path.

“I am saying with all air of sincerity, that when they took us round, it was as if one was driving through the streets of London, with street lights well lit.

“I can say that Rivers State is on the right track. And I pray that my children will also come here for youth service like I did”, he said.

The First Vice President of the Nigerian Law School Class 1984, Bukhari Bello said that he was impressed with what he has seen since they arrived in Rivers State.

“I wish the government and people of Rivers State more progress to make Rivers State a state it should be. I wish the state more success and progress in the years ahead”, he said.

In his response, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike took out time to present gifts to lawyers of the set who have clocked 60 years.

The Rivers State Arts and Culture Troupe, the Famous Owembe Dance Troupe, and the comedian, Arinze Baba, entertained guests at the special dinner.