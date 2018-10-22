RSG Felicitates With Ibiyeomie At 56

Rivers State Government has congratulated the Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie on the occasion of his 56th Birthday.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah said the Government is glad to salute Pastor Ibiyeomie in appreciation of the various intercessions he has made to bring the State under God’s order and control since 2015.

“Beyond his personal attainment as God’s chosen vessel, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has become a source of pride to us as Government and to the people of Rivers State through his intercessions, prayers and contributions to the growth and development of Christianity and his flock” Okah said, adding that the State is looking forward to greater years ahead for the Pastor.

While wishing him a happy birthday, the Government prayed God to grant him longevity, good health and enablements to continue to serve God, develop and guide his followers and remain a huge source of pride to Rivers State and Nigeria.