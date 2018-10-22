RSG Begins PH Fruit Market Construction, ’Morrow …Releases N145.2m Compensation To Vicitims

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the immediate construction of the Fruits and Vegetables Market in D/Line, Port Harcourt, which was gutted by fire, recently.

The governor also approved the release of N145,200,000 compensation to 413 traders who were affected by the inferno at the market.

In an interview, last Friday, Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Special Projects, Dax George Kerley said that the contractors would be mobilised to site, tomorrow, while actual construction would start on Wednesday.

The new Fruits and Vegetables Market would have four buildings (one storey each) and eight buildings (bungalows), designed to promote commercial activities.

Other facilities in the market include: 232 open stalls, 72 lock up shops, toilet blocks, car park, drainage, internal roads, a warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.

The governor also approved the release of N400,000 compensation to each of the 213 traders operating inside the market.

He further approved the release of N300,000 each to 200 other traders operating around the market.

Following the directive of the governor, the Special Adviser on Special Projects, last Friday met with the leaders of the market and communicated the proposed actions of the state government to the traders.