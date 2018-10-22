‘Postal Services Still Relevant To Global Economy’

The District Postal Manager, Port Harcourt District of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Mrs Funmilayo Esiri, says it is not true that the advent of the Global system of mobile communication (GSM) and internet have made postal services irrelevant globally.

Esiri debunked this last Friday in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the postal service as a way of relative fast message had proven that no form of communication can actually be a replacement for the other but rather complement one another to contribute to economic growth of the nation.

She insisted that each of the communication services was operating to complement the other, saying NIPOST remained the safest and more economic ways to communicate with people.

“Those of the view that the advent of GSM and internets have negative effect on the Postal Services Agency lack knowledge of how the agency is operating.

“It is ridiculously erroneous that some persons including the enlightened ones believed GSM and internet services have negative effect on the smooth operation of the NIPOST, it is wrong impression.

“Almost all the communication services coming on board complement one another, no one has negative effect on the other, it has been proven that no form of communication can actually be a replacement for the other”, she said.

The NIPOST boss reiterated the Postal Agency’s commitment to business development in the country, noting that the federal agency remained the safest means of mail handling without disappointment.

She said the agency as a public service had impacted much on the economy of the nation regardless of their status.

Esiri, however, disclosed that the commission was also affected by the global economic crisis occasioned by marketed liberalisation, e-commerce among others.

Esiri, who recalled the agency’s leading figure in mail handling business, assured the public that the postal service still remained relevant to the economic growth of the nation.

Enoch Epelle