Man Stabbed To Death In Delta Over Leadership Tussle

An indigene of Ewu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State was last Saturday stabbed to death during a clash by a rival group from the area over the candidacy of who emerges as President General of the community.

The victim, Godfrey Onagba gave up the ghost at the Ughelli Central Hospital, Ughelli, where he was rushed to for medical attention after he was attacked by his assailants.

Sources from the community disclosed that the late Godfrey, who is a loyalist to the embattled community’s President General, Ogaga Etaiga was attacked on the eve of the community’s annual conference which would herald the beginning of a new executive.

Trouble was said to have erupted when the embattled PG, whose tenure is said to have elapsed, sought a comeback in office for another term, a situation that did not go down well with other parties in the community.

Confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday, a police source from the Ughelli Area Command disclosed that the victim died from stab wounds to his heart and head and dead at the hospital after efforts to revive him failed.

The source said: “There has been a leadership tussle in the community which has even led to litigation by the aggrieved parties. But the issue snowballed into violence with the killing of a member of the party loyal to the embattled PG.”.