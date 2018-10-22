House Adjourns After School Of Health Bill

Proceedings at the Rivers State House of Assembly were adjourned since after the Rivers State College of Health Management and Technology Bill 2018 was sent for Committee and Public Hearing.

It was against this backdrop that the House Committee on Education chaired by Doctor Farah Dagogo last weekend put to public notice the public hearing set to be conducted on Thursday at the Assembly’s auditorium.

By the notice, members of the public, stakeholders, including agencies are expected to submit their memoranda for study and presentation at the public hearing.

Recall that on the 29th of September after intense debate and deliberations, the bill passed the second reading and was thereafter referred to the Committee stage.

The Rivers State College of Health, Management and Technology Bill 2018 is a private member bill introduced by the member representing Obio/Akpor State Constituency II, Hon/Michael Okechukwu- Chinda.

He had stressed on the need to upgrade the institution to reflect the current trend whereby it will not only produce manpower for the health sector, but will also enjoy grants and welfare for staffers.

Hon Chinda had argued that since after 2001 when the college was upgraded by the Dr. Peter Odili administration, it has remain stagnated in terms of funding and facility. Thus he submitted that the time is ripe for revamping the institution.

Last week, member representing Opobo/Nkoro State Constituency, Hon. Adonye ` Diri unveiled a Community electrification project at Kalaibiama, Opobo Town.

Hon Diri speaking during the ceremony at Kalaibiama said it was part of his electoral promise to improve power provision for the constituents in the area.

Part of the project, he explained, was to phase out the old electrification network and upgrade facilities to improve power supply.

The power project is in addition to the various constituency projects nominated by him over the years. The projects are renovation of Opobo Town Market, building and completing mini-markets at Kalaibiama, Queens Town, Nkoro and Kalama areas.

Diri who disclosed his plans to run for another term in the Assembly promised to nominate more constituency projects, and empower the youths of the area.

The Oporo/Nkoro lawmaker had earlier pledged to provide tutors and trainers at the newly inaugurated Opobo Town ICT Centre donated by House of Representatives member, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante.

Diri commended Abiante and said the new ICT Centre will help improve education and knowledge of computer by young school children.