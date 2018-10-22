Hold On To Your Professional Ethics, Cleric Admonishes Doctors

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Rt. Revd Alex Ibezim, has admonished medical and healthcare workers in the country to uphold their professional ethics for improved service delivery.

Ibezim gave the task yesterday in his message to mark the Communion Health Sunday Day in Awka.

He said that God has charged all Christians to use their gift in any form it presents its self to serve God and humanity.

“St Luke was a physician; he served God meritoriously in His vine yard and as well administered medications to the people at same time, that was reason for the celebration of St Luke’s Day annually on Oct. 18,” Ibezim said.

The bishop charged the medical personnel in the communion to work as if God is watching them directly while attending to patients and save life when the need arises to the best of their ability.

He said that those who play with their job by not attending to patients medically as fast as the situation demands should use the life of St Luke as a yard stick.

While commending medical personnel in the Diocesan hospitals, the cleric however urged them to serve humanity with their profession to better the lives of the sick.

Speaking in a homily, the Vicar of Church of Pentecost Anglican communion Awka, Cannon Ifeanyi Emeagwa, encouraged the faithful in medical profession to internalise the year message from the bishop for optimal performance of their duties to God and humanity.