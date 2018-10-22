Group To Partner Govt On Poverty Eradication

A Niger Delta based non/governmental organisation, Wisdom to Wealth and Development Foundation has pledged to partner with the government and multinational organizations to eradicate poverty in the country.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Anyanate Kio said this in an interview with newsmen as part of activities for the grand finale of the 2018 Divine Icon Musical talent hunt holding in Port Harcourt in November, this year.

Prince Kio said that in line with the commitment by the organization to eradicate poverty in the country, a collateral free loan was indicated and over 150 persons have benefited from it.

He said that the foundation has initiated several progeammes to check poverty in the society, stressing that the annual musical talent hunt which was initiated since 2013 was to create opportunities for youths across the country to showcase as well as develop their talents.

According to him, the event has produced several music stars, most of which are making the nation proud both in Christian and traditional music.

Prince Kio said that this year’s edition of the musical concert has participants from across the 36 states of the federation and two African countries.

The foundation director also faulted poverty eradication strategy of successive governments in the country, stressing that as long as the government abandoned the mental aspect of participants, people will continue to see government money as free gifts.

He used the occasion to call for support from the governments and corporate organizations to enable the foundation succeed.