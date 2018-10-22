FCT FA League: Two Matches End In Draw

Two important matches ended in draw at the Area 3 township stadium in the ongoing FCT FA League last weekend.

In one of the matches, Basic Maracana FC played 1-1 with their opponent, Waco Academy FC.

The match which saw a goal-drought first half was very interesting with equality in skills and accurate in passes.

Tochukwu Charles however broke the goal drought at the 50th minute by scoring for his team, Basic Maracana FC.

Spectators were highly entertained by both sides given their splendid display of skills.

At the 68th minute, Ukonu Dozie of Waco Academy equalised for his team thereby keeping hope alive.

Earlier, Siaone FC drew 0-0 with Conqueror Academy while the third match between Beautiful Tours FC and Destiny Boys FC is under way as at the time of filing this report.

Tidesports source reports that goalkeeper Ugochukwu Ilo of Conqueror Academy was the man of the match having not conceded a goal in three matches.