Fayose Appears In Lagos Court, Today

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has named 22 witnesses to testify against former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

EFCC had transferred Fayose from their Abuja office to Lagos, in order for him to be arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos today.

The EFCC charged the former governor on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering.

EFCC named Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Alex Otti, as well as the Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank, amongst others, as key witnesses.

Some of the charges against Fayose read in part, “That you Mr. Ayodele Fayose and Mr. Abiodun Agbele (now facing another charge) on or about 17th June, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000, 000.00 to fund your 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) and (4) of the same Act.

“That you Mr. Ayodele Fayose on or about 17th June, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without going through the financial institution received cash payment in the sum of $5, 000, 000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1 and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.

“That you Mr. Ayodele Fayose on or about 7th April, 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did retain in your fixed deposit account No: 9013074033 with Zenith Bank Plc, the sum of N300, 000, 000.00 which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you Mr. Ayodele Fayose and Spotless Limited between 17th June, 2014 and 4th August, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, took control of an aggregate sum of N317, 000, 000.00 by depositing same into the Zenith Bank Plc’s Account No: 1010170969 belonging to Spotless Limited, a company controlled by you and members of your family and which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”