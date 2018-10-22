Experts Proffer Solutions To Insurance Impediment

Some insurance experts have identified proliferation of fake insurance documents, quackery, religious beliefs and unethical practices as some of the challenges confronting the industry.

The experts spoke at the on-going 2018 Insurance brokers Conference in Lagos on Saturday.

They suggested that stakeholders and government should make conscious efforts to stabilise the industry.

Over 500 insurance brokers participated in the Conference and Exhibition with the theme “Insurance Industry, Survive, Thrive.”

The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr Tope Smart, said the industry was under threat, adding that the environment remained a great repellant to insurance growth.

Smart said: “Look at our environment, it is so harsh because some of the government policies did not favour our industry development.

“Take a critical look at the tax law for the industry, there is a tax on the industry’s gross premium without taking into cognisance, other expenses insurance companies incurred, this is abnormal and should not be so.

“We also have a market that is not disciplined and it threatens the survival of the industry, all these must be addressed for the industry to survive and thrive,” he said.

The NIA boss called on practitioners to redefine their “modus operandi” to embrace professionalism, best corporate governance, ethical practices and alignments with trends in technology.

President, National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mrs Iyalode Lawson, advised insurance operators to extend their services to the rural dwellers and informal sector.

She also identified the need to unite and work closely with the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

Chairman, SME Trade Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Abiodun Oladapo, advised operators to reach out to people at the grassroots.

Oladapo noted that many businesses had collapsed due to lack of knowledge on the practice of insurance.

He implored operators to adopt the Cowbell Milk strategy, to package low premium cover for the people.

“Cowbell strategy was what took milk to people at different strata of the economy, thereby enhancing their income,” he said.

The Managing Director, The Infrastructure Bank (TIB) Plc, Mr Adekunle Oyinloye, said Nigeria’s insurance industry was projected to grow at a cumulative average growth rate of 7.5 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

Oyinloye said that the growth was predicted in a recent report of Fast Market Research in America.

He, however, said that the growth trajectory portends logistics like relative stability of financial services, favourability of fiscal policy frameworks and long-term sustainability of the sector.

He said the absence of national vital registration database continued to constrain efforts to expand the base of the industry.

Proffering way forward, the TIB boss urged practitioners to sensitise the populace about the advantages of insurance.