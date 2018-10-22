Eguma’s Football Competition Organised To Discover Talents – LOC

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the third edition of the Coach Stanley Eguma football competition, Pastor Mike Chukwu says the tournament is organised to harness young talented players.

Chukwu stated this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday, during the opening ceremony of the tournament, at Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, former Akpor Grammar School, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

He explained that the competition will help discover young players from the local government area of the state.

According to him, some talents discovered from the competition will be sent to China to play a football tournament with an academy team in China, saying that the good players will remain with the academy as part of Coach Eguma’s partnership deal with the China football academy.

The LOC chairman further said that, the first edition started with Under 20, the second, Under 17 and the third, Under 12 adding that the players discovered from the first and second edition are all doing well in their respective clubs.

Chukwu commended the host of the football tournament, Coach Stanley Eguma for given the young players a platform to showcase their talents to the society.

He also appealed to well-meaning individuals to support the competition, adding that finance has been one of the constraints of many competitions in our local area.

Kiadum Edookor