Coach Maikaba Eyes NPFL Title

New Plateau United head coach Abdu Maikaba has made it known that he is targeting the Nigeria Professional Football League (Premier League) title.

The tactician gave his employers assurances that he has joined the Jos-based club to guide them to the NPFL title when the 2018/19 season kicks off later this year.

According to the NPFL website, Maikaba signed a two-year contract with an option of a third depending on performance.

The man nicknamed ‘The Teacher’ has set his eyes on winning the league and Cup double with Plateau United.

The Teacher has promised “to retain that (league) trophy” referring to Plateau United as the NPFL title-holders after the immediate past season ending with 14 matches to spare owing to governance crisis in the country’s football.

“The first challenge is to retain that trophy. The second challenge is to make sure we win the other trophy, which is the AITEO Cup,” Maikaba said on the NPFL website.

“It has been a while a Nigerian club has won the double, even with the inconclusive arrangement of our league of last season. It was confirmed that no team can win the two trophies, so we are here to do the double.”