Capital Market Investors To Seek Legal Redress In PH

Aggrieved investors in the capital market in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, will henceforth heave a sigh of relief as they can now seek legal means to address their matters in Port Harcourt following the inauguration of the Investment and Securities Tribunal in Port Harcourt.

To this end, a sensitisation workshop has been organised by the Investment and Securities Tribunal for capital market investors and other stakeholders.

The workshop, which ended with an inaugural court session in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, had its Chairman, Justice Isaiah Idoko-Ado presiding.

In his address at the court session which held at the Tribunal Zonal Office, No 12 Orogbum Crescent, Off Onne Road, GRA, Port Harcourt, the chairman assured litigants that justice would be speedily dispensed with.

Idoko-Ado noted that the Investment and Securities Tribunal with zonal office in Port Harcourt would serve the South-South region in capital market related issues.

The chairman presided over the first case of the tribunal, between Mr Opekere Bobo James Vs Parks Securities Limited and Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) for hearing on claims of N25 million.

After counsels to both parties made their presentations before the tribunal, the matter was adjourned to November 14, 2018 for a definite hearing.

Tonye Nria-Dappa