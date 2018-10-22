2019: Sekibo Wants PDP To Upstage APC

Senator George Thomson Sekibo has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put its house together and use the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential flagbearer to wrest power from the President Muhammedu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government come 2019.

Sekibo who said this during an interview with The Tide shortly after a one-day prayer/ leadership smmit on National Revival organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), recalled that Nigerians cried for changed without trying to know the type of change and were deceived with the APC mantra to oust former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

According to him, “God gave them what turned out to bring suffering, poverty, killings and insecurity to the land through the APC government.”

Sekibo who was chairman of the occasion said that Atiku had the pedigree and capacity to put back the country and its economy in the right track and urged Nigerians, irrespective, of their political learning and ethnicity to support the former vice president.

Also speaking, the Special Guest speaker at the occasion, Prophet Isa El-Buba said it was high time Nigerians rose up and take their destinies into their hands by voting for the right candidates that would stand to their responsibilities, stressing that they should not allow themselves this time around to be misled by anyone who has no plan for the country.

Prophet El-Buba who predicted that President Buhari has no place in 2019 said he ( Buhari) lacked the capacity to rule the country, describing him as an orchestrated leader without focus.

