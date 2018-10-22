‘200,000 Female Students Subjected To Sexual Extortion, Yearly’

Chairman, Exam Ethics Marshall International (EEMI), Mr. Ike Onyechere says over 200,000 female students are subjected to sexual extortion, yearly.

Onyechere who made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday said the figure was the producta of a national survey conducted by the Exam Ethics Marshall International in 2014.

According to him, not less than N50 billion was extorted from students in tertiary institutions each session, alleging that many students cough out N25,000 to N50,000 every session to settle lecturers.

Onyechere said EEMI had been involved in cases and received various reports citing an example of where the female student was asked to pay for the hotel room and buy Viagra and a bottle of stout to enable the lecturer perform sexually.

He added that their findings were gotten through undercover work of their Exam Ethics Students Against Sorting (EESAS) marshals, adding that they have even caught some lecturers pants down.

The Ethics Marshal disclosed that from their survey any good looking girl, who catches the fancy of the lecturer was a potential victim whether academically weak or not and anyone, who refused to comply were usually failed irrespective of their performance.

“The scale, scope and pervasiveness of sex-for-marks and other forms of examination malpractice raises one fundamental question:

“Why are the learned professors and lecturers involved in perpetrating malpractice in spite of their understanding of the dangerous consequences?

“The answer lies in what psychologists call neutralisation, where they come up with excuses to rationalise their fraudulent activities, thereby neutralizing their sense of guilt.”

He cautioned lecturers involved in the act to stop as every action and reaction had spiritual consequences.

Adding that education sector would never surrender to exam malpractice, no matter how long it would take to cage the monster.

Onyechere said EEMI had been involved in cases and received various reports citing an example of where the female student was asked to pay for the hotel room and buy Viagra and a bottle of stout to enable the lecturer perform sexually.

Reacting to Prof. Peter Okebukola, former executive Secretory, National University Commission (NUC) recent media Riblication, Onyechere said there was no justification for the illicit act of lecturers demanding sex from female students to give them.