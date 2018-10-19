UPTH Blames Rainfall For Mass Burial Delays

The Chief Medical Director, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Prof Henry Arinze Ugboma has attributed the delay in carrying out the proposed mass burial by the management to incessant rainfall.

Prof Ugboma also said that arrangement had been concluded to effect the burial, even as some abandoned corpses had been evacuated by their relatives.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt, Prof Ugboma noted that the rains had caused flooding of some parts of the hospital, making it difficult to execute the planned burial.

The CMD said the hospital needed funds to carry out its projects and provide adequate health care delivery service to the public.

On staff welfare, Prof. Ugboma said the management had intervened in the junior workers promotion as the management was working assiduously to improve the lives of the hospital staff.

According to him “ the environment is getting better every day, the management is happy with the welfare of its workers.”

Prof Ugboma also said, the security of lives and property in the hospital had improved as the management was partnering with security agents to beef up security in the hospital.

“We are relating with the police, Choba Area Command and other relevant bodies to ensure security of lives and prosperity in the hospital so as to attract investors to do business with us,” he said.

Prof Ugboma said the management would soon light up the hospital premises, including the major roads to check security and beautify the UPTH premises, especially at night.

Chinedu Wosu