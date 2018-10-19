RSG Tasks Hoteliers, Businessmen On NAFEST 2018

The Rivers State Government has called on hoteliers, fun spots and other business owners operating in the state to key into the forthcoming National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2018 billed to kick off in Port Harcourt, this weekend.

The State Commissioner for Information, Barrister Emma Okah, who made the call in Port Harcourt said the event has been scheduled between 20th and 27th of October, this year.

Okah who is also the Chairman, Publicity and Media Sub-Committee, NAFEST Rivers 2018, stated that despite stiff interests from other states in the country to host the event, Rivers was able show a more impressive record and capacity to be able to once again host this year’s edition of the arts and culture festival.

He said, “This is the second time Rivers State will be hosting this event. It has become very interesting at this time, particularly in 2018 to look at the competition and the stiff desires by other states in the country to host the event.

“But at the end of the day, Rivers State was able to show a better impressive record and capacity to be able to host the nation in the festival for arts and culture 2018. So that is a good one for the people of Rivers State”.

The Commissioner further said that the state government has put everything in place to ensure comfort, the safety and the success of the event, saying the state was putting finishing touches to preparations and plans as the event draws closer.

“As a matter of fact, we just hosted the National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP and the economic significance and good image it gave to Rivers State cannot be quantified in terms of money.

“So, we are happy that the people keyed into the economic activities that came with that convention. So, in the same way we are calling on the people of Rivers State especially those who own hotels, those who run social outfits, night clubs, bars, restaurants, pleasure parks and all sorts to get ready again and key into this National Festival for Arts and Culture which will host all contingents from the various States from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, including Abuja.

“So, it is a huge challenge. It is also a very fantastic opportunity to tell Nigerians once again that we are Rivers State and we are different and we have capacity to host them,” Okah said.

The commissioner noted that aside promoting the arts and culture of Rivers State, the event would also enhance national cohesion, inclusiveness and an accommodating spirit which the NAFEST brings to bare on the people of the Federal Republic, saying, “it is difficult for anybody to write it off as not very important.”

“You never can tell where this takes us to outside the shores of Nigeria. So, it is as important as any other segment of our life as a people and as a state”.

He expressed happiness that practically every ethnic group and every Local Government in the state has something of great significance that any tourist would like to see, such as the King Jaja of Opobo Palace and Monuments and the first Anglican Church in Bonny and so on, adding that Team Rivers was already gearing up to clinch the Gold Medal at the week-long event.

“We (Rivers State) have rich food which we can showcase to other parts of the country and be proud of to do so. We have very formidable costume and cultural identification that are unique to the people of Rivers State and that is our pride and heritage that we shall be showcasing to the world.

“Everybody is given the opportunity to participate. Local entertainers are also in the same bracket. They have opportunity to participate and showcase what they can do. I know as it were that the ‘Team Rivers’ which is the umbrella body that is packaging what Rivers State will be showcasing to the world is an amalgamation of different talents and people who have something to showcase to the world in terms of arts and culture. So, anybody who has what it takes to be different is given the opportunity to do so,” Okah said.

Dennis Naku