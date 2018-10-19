Nollywood Star, Walter Anga Causes Traffic Jam In PH

A popular Nollywood actor known as Walter Anga caused a major traffic jam recently in Rumuigbo Junction Obio-Akpor LGA of Rivers State as he parked his car on the road and confronted a driver who scratched it.

The 40-year-old Port Harcourt boy who has featured in popular movies such as ‘Adake The Wicked Soul,’ ‘Nneka My Daughter’ and many other movies, was visibly angry at the damage done on his car by the other driver and seriously vented his anger at him.

The erring driver who drove a PDP-branded Toyota Sienna apologised severally to the obviously infuriated actor who later calmed down and went his way after several apologies from on looking members of the public.

The whole incident was witnessed by The Tide reporter who also took pictures of the scene.

Opeyemi Oguntuase