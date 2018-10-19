Legend Extra Stout To Celebrate Fela’s 80th Birthday

Nigeria’s fastest growing stout brand, Legend Extra Stout has officially announced special plans to mark the 80th birthday of Afro beat icon and human rights activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. The brand will be joining millions of Nigerians to celebrate the music legacies of Fela as the official stout of sponsor at this year’s Felabration.

Felabration now in its 20th year was initiated by Yeni Kuti, Fela’s first child and her brother, Femi Kuti as a platform to celebrate her father’s legacy. This annual music festival runs for a week and attracts guests from around the world who are entertained with rich display of the Nigerian culture, music and discussions on topical issues affecting society.

This year the event will be held from the 15th to the 21st of October, 2018 at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos under the theme “Over ‘taking overtake” a line culled from the 1990 Fela’s hit “Overtake Don overtake overtake”.

Legend Extra Stout is proud to be part of yet another edition of Felabration as the festival resonates with the brand’s DNA and core values which include: authenticity, courage and freedom. The brand is set to create a relaxed environment for fun seekers coming to celebrate Fela so they can feel the richness of the Nigerian culture and unique taste of Legend Extra Stout.

Some of the events slated for the – day fanfare include, the Fela artwork competition, school debate, afrobics dance competition, symposium and music concert which had attracted the likes of Asa, King Sunny Ade, Lucky Dube, Awilo Longomba, Lagbaja, 2Face and Wizkid in the past.

With people from across the world expected in Lagos for the event, Legend Extra Stout is hopeful of leaving a lasting impression on its target consumers who will experience the unique bitter tasting stout in the midst of the fun and excitement that come with the festival.

Felabration is a big contributor to Nigerian culture and entertainment. Nigerians love their music and Legend Extra Stout aims to meet its consumers where their interests lie. Every year, Felabration features an exciting lineup of artistes and this year will not be an exception.