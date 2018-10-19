CP Orders Manhunt For Monarch’s Killers …As Suspected Cultists Kill Four

Worried by the gruesome murder of the Paramount Ruler of Elibrada community in Emuoha Local Governmemt Area, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed last Wednesday ordered a manhunt for hoodlums.

It would be recalled that Eze Amadionu was shot and killed by daredevil gunmen suspected to be cultists last Monday.

A source in the community said while the traditional ruler was shot several times and killed in his palace, the other two victim were shot and beheaded by the hoodlums, even as the police said they were yet to arrest any of the culprits.

But speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni said the Police Commissioner has ordered a manhunt aimed at apprehending the monarch’s killers.

Omoni said already several team of security men has been deployed to Elibrada to maintain law and order.

He said, “Men from the Rumuji police station mobilized, including the tactical unit posted from the East-West Road. They all mobilized to the community, but the gunmen had fled. So there was no arrest made.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered serious manhunt for the killers’. For now, we cannot ascertain the circumstances that led to his death. We also learnt that another person was killed in that same attack,” the state police spokesman said.

Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) urged stakeholders in the area to partner security agencies by providing useful information to help fight crime there.

Dennis Naku